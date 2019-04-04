File image: IOL

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Eskom looking to make up R170bn shortfall

Embattled power utility Eskom said yesterday that it had received R170 billion less than it had initially asked for in tariff increases and government support, and was in discussions with the government to provide it with further support.

2. South African Airways increases non-stop charter flights to the Maldives

South African Airways (SAA) has launched additional 24 non-stop charter flights to the Maldives from April until October 2019.

3. SA consumers embrace digital shopping

Smartphones have become the go-to technology for online shopping, with more than 20percent of South African consumers using them weekly over other mobile devices.

4. Gungubele told colleagues he'd crush my businesses - Survé

Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele, also Public Investment Corporation (PIC) chairman, told ANC national executive committee (NEC) members at a breakfast meeting last year that he would crush Iqbal Survé’s businesses.

5. Parties confirm PIC failure to transform

Political parties agree with businessman Dr Iqbal Survé that the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) had failed to transform the economy or to unlock monopolies in the country.

6. New Lily Mine owners in High Court battle with Vantage Goldfields

Flaming Silver Trading, the new owner of Lily Mine, has approached the Mpumalanga High Court in Nelspruit to compel former owners Vantage Goldfields SA to live up to the sale-of-shares agreement.

7. The competition in the SA retail market is intense - Broll report

Competition in South Africa’s retail market is intense, with more than 25 million square metres of formal retail space currently, in excess of 2,000 existing shopping centres and close to three million square metres of formal retail space in the pipeline.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE