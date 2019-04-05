CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Quilter consolidates its British foothold

Quilter Plc, the financial services company that was spun off Old Mutual last year, yesterday moved to consolidate its foothold in the UK advisory market by signing an agreement to acquire the entire issued ordinary share capital of Lighthouse Group for approximately £46.2million (about R828m).

2. Durban team wins SA leg of Global Legal Hackathon

A team of Durban software developers recently scooped first prize at the South African leg of the Global Legal Hackathon.

3. World’s second largest refrigeration plant to open at OR Tambo Airport

The 5th April 2019 will mark the launch of a successful public-private partnership investment project and herald the opening of the world’s second largest refrigeration plant and the biggest food processing operation in the Southern hemisphere.

4. Huawei scoops two awards at MTN Group's Annual Supplier Award Ceremony

Huawei scooped two awards at MTN Group's Annual Supplier Award Ceremony that was held in Dubai late last month.

5. Nampak disposes of its Nigerian subsidiary

JSE-listed Africa’s largest diversified packaging manufacturer Nampak has entered into a definitive agreement with AR Packaging Group for the disposal of its subsidiary Nampak Cartons Nigeria for an undisclosed amount.

6. Launch of Ozow to make shopping even easier with Instant EFT

Paying for online purchases is now easier than ever for South African consumers, thanks to the launch of Ozow Secure Payments, previously i-Pay Secure Payments.

7. Vukile almost doubles its book build within hours

JSE-listed property fund Vukile escalated its accelerated book build almost two times on the back of strong demand for its stock.

