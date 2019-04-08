File image: IOL.

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. ‘Load shedding eroding attempts to cut data costs’

Fitch Solutions on Friday warned that South African mobile users’ hopes that data costs will decrease soon are slowly being eroded by the impact of load shedding on mobile operators and the economy.

2. Cisco launches state-of-the-art Incubation Hub in Durban

Cisco South Africa today announced the launch of a R10 million state-of-the-art Incubation Hub in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

3. Ithala financial literacy campaign to empower KZN youth

A programme to empower KwaZulu-Natal youth to become more astute with money management forms part of a robust financial literacy campaign by Ithala SOC Limited.

4. Steinhoff shares drop as publication of results delayed again

Steinhoff International’s share price dipped by more than 4 percent on the JSE after the group announced that it would delay publishing its 2017 annual results by another month.

5. Net closes on group of 'rogue' liquidators

The SA Police Service’s Organised Crime Unit is closing in on a group of "rogue" liquidators and a lawyer accused of serious crimes.

6. Trade opportunities flourish at Decorex Cape Town

Centred on this year’s theme, ‘Designing for Africa - feels like home’, Decorex Cape Town will feature a strong trade element at the 2019 exhibition.

7. Bullish mood stokes demand for emerging markets exposure

The rand exchange rate and stocks on the JSE were boosted after Moody’s last week announced that it would be bringing out a grading report on South Africa’s sovereign debt only in November.

