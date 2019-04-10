File image: IOL

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Rooibos breaks into the $103bn global chocolate market

Master chocolatiers and candy-makers the world-over have been hard at work for months experimenting with new flavours and textures, trying to outdo one another in an effort to capture the lion’s share of the sales this Easter.

2. Zimbabwean white farmers to be paid back for lost land

Zimbabwe is to start paying compensation this year to thousands of white farmers who lost land under former president Robert Mugabe's land reform programme nearly two decades ago, the government said.

3. Anglo may scrap copper mine if it may harm nearby glaciers

Anglo American Plc will scrap its next big copper project if studies indicate the plan could harm nearby glaciers or there’s major opposition from local communities in Chile, a top executive says.

4. Ithala expands banking facilities with launch of second ATM in Greytown

Ithala SOC Limited has launched an additional ATM facility in Greytown in the Natal Midlands recently to alleviate long queues and improve customer convenience.

5. Medipost appoints Noel Guliwe as new CEO

South African pharmaceutical group Medipost Holdings said on Tuesday it had appointed Mziwandile Noel Guliwe as chief executive, effective from the beginning of April.

6. Demise of 83 000 SA firms in 10 years

A think tank for enterprise research has blamed regulatory burdens and the global financial crisis of the past decade for the loss of 83000 firms in South Africa in the last 10 years.

7. Global economic growth to slow to 3.3% in 2019, says IMF

The International Monetary Fund says weak global economic expansion is expected to persist this year after growth slowed in 2018 amid the escalation of US–China trade tensions, macroeconomic stress in Argentina and Turkey and disruptions to the auto sector in Germany, among other factors.

