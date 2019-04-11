President Cyril Ramaphosa meets workers during an investment launch in Rosslyn. Picture: Rapula Moatshe

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Nissan invests R3bn in next-generation Navara

Nissan will invest R3 billion in its Rosslyn facility in Pretoria to gear-up for the production of the next-generation Nissan Navara pick-up.

2. AYO refutes claims that its financials were amended

AYO Technology Solutions said on Thursday that the company was extremely perturbed by the allegations by its former executives that, any of its unaudited financials were amended.

3. AfDB president makes case for increased US investment in Africa

The United States has a unique role to play in increasing investments in Africa and expanding opportunities for U.S. companies as the world’s private sector leader, the president of the African Development Bank has said.

4. BBC, BUSA will work together to help the economy

The Black Business Council (BBC) and Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) on Wednesday said they were equally concerned about the precarious state of the economy.

5. 4 Digital trends that can be game-changers for SA SMEs

Since optimising their websites for mobile devices a few years back, many South African companies have mostly made small and superficial changes to their digital presence.

6. WATCH: Rand trades stronger despite business sentiment slump

The South African currency continued to strengthen during the European session on Wednesday, dropping just below the R14/$ threshold according to NKC Research.

7. Upper Highway area is ripe and ready for buyers

The Upper Highway area of Durban is a micro-economy which is experiencing a stable sales pattern.

