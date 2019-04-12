File image: IOL

This is all the latest business news that you need to know today.

Industry analysts said yesterday shareholders would find little comfort in the outcome of the Financial Sector Conduit Authority's (FSCA) probe, which found no evidence linked to insider share trading in Steinhoff International by three accounts.

2. President Ramaphosa appoints 8 new members to SABC board

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed eight new board members to fill the vacancies on the Board of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) with immediate effect.

3. Busy-bee businesswoman sees sweet success

Success is proving sweet for a young entrepreneur who has not allowed challenges to stand on her way to reaching new heights with her business venture.

4. SA smartphone users experience faster download speeds on mobile than Wifi

Opensignal analysed the download speeds that South African users experience when they connect to mobile networks compared to Wifi and found that cellular technology provided faster download speeds at all times of the day.

5. WATCH: Samsung launches new Galaxy A Series

Samsung has launched the new Galaxy A Series, designed with incredible improvements to the essential device features.

6. Experian SA and the Credit Services Holdings merger approved

The Competition Commission has approved the proposed merger of Experian SA and the Credit Services Holdings, formerly Compuscan Holding.

7. Norman Mbazima to step down as Anglo American deputy chairman

Anglo American plc on Friday announced that Norman Mbazima will retire on 30 June 2019 as deputy chairman of Anglo American South Africa after 18 years.

