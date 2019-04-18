An anti-Brexit campaigner holds a sign in front of an EU flag during a protest outside EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. European Union leaders meet Wednesday in Brussels for an emergency summit to discuss a new Brexit extension. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Sibanye strike ends after Amcu accepts old offer five months later

Almost five months later, the strike by members of of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) at Sibanye-Stillwater's South African gold operations has ended, the miner confirmed on Wednesday.

2. South Africans still seeking UK passports despite looming Brexit

The number of British citizens applying for second passports in European Union member states has skyrocketed in a bid to retain the freedom to study, work, and live in those countries after Brexit, but high net-worth South Africans in contrast are seeking U.K. passports.

3. Rolfes Pigments eyes expansion into southern Africa

Rolfes Pigments, a division of JSE-listed Rolfes Holdings, says it is expanding into key fast-growing African economies as part of its overall growth strategy and evolving business model.

4. Brand SA appoints Acting Chief Executive

Brand South Africa has announced the appointment of Thulisile Manzini as Acting Chief Executive of Brand South Africa, with immediate effect.

5. Major economic spin-offs for KZN during Easter weekend

Thousands of people are expected to descend on KwaZulu-Natal during the Easter weekend as the province continues to cement its pole position as a tourism destination of choice for domestic and international tourists.

6. Checkers confirms hot cross buns are alcohol free

Supermarket giant Checkers has confirmed that their hot cross buns are alcohol-free after a video circulating on social media showed a police officer getting a positive reading after eating a hot cross bun.

7. WATCH: Rand weakens after dollar resurgence

The rand opened Wednesday on a firmer footing, after sneaking below the R14/$ brink during the previous evening according to NKC Research.

