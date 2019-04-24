Photo: Siphiwe Sibeko

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Mr Price's A2X listing gives more choice to our investors

JSE-listed retail giant Mr Price has become the latest company to take its secondary listing to the A2X Markets after it was approved by the stock exchange yesterday.

2. Woolworths announces nationwide roll out of low-cost, reusable bags

After a six month trial in four of its Western Cape stores, including the launch of their first plastic bag free store, Woolworths will be rolling out its new low-cost, reusable bag to more stores across the country as well as announcing three more ‘plastic shopping bag free’ stores.

3. King Price to submit R2bn bid for Alex Forbes’ insurance asset

Fledging insurer King Price is preparing an audacious bid of up to R2 billion to buy Alexander Forbes’s short-term insurance business and will submit its formal bid for the asset next week.

4. Cell C awarded Level 3 B-BBEE status

Cell C has been awarded Level 3 B-BBEE status, which significantly increases the company’s scope for growth in the South African economy.

5. Moleketi hits back at 'slander'

The establishment of Lebashe Investment Group occurred eight years after Jabu Moleketi resigned as deputy finance minister and as chairperson of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

6. More pain at the pumps as US ends Iran oil waivers

Consumers are set for further pain at the pumps after the price of Brent crude oil hit a six-month high yesterday approaching $75 (R1 059) a barrel, after the White House confirmed that it would not extend waivers for countries that had previously been allowed to purchase Iranian crude.

7. Ithala SOC Limited appoints Chief Risk Officer

Chrystal Gumede has been appointed Chief Risk Officer at Ithala SOC Limited, effective from 1 April 2019.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE