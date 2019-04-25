Photo: File

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Tongaat Hulett renews its cautionary notice

Beleagured Tongaat Hulett, whose share price has been in free fall since February, when it reported a liquidity crises, yesterday renewed its cautionary announcement to shareholders and investors dealing in its stock.

2. MTN goes public, takes its first step towards listing in Nigeria

MTN Nigeria Communications’ conversion to a public company from a private company yesterday represented the first step towards a listing in that country, telecoms analysts said.

3. Consumer confidence at its lowest since last quarter of 2017

The prospects for South African consumers look bleak in the coming months with the measurement of consumer confidence recording its lowest level in the first three months of this year since the last quarter of 2017.

4. Facebook reveals most talked about subjects ahead of SA election

Facebook has revealed the most talked about subjects and topics of conversation on its platform with regards to the up-coming South Africa elections as the country prepares to vote on 8 May 2019.

5. Telecom giants blasted over high data costs

South African mobile giants MTN and Vodacom closed yesterday's trading session in the red after they took flak from the Competition Commission, which accused them of charging higher data prices in South Africa than they do in the other territories in which they do business.

6. Millions of jobs up for grabs in renewable energy transition

At least 4.7 million jobs will be created by 2050 across energy sectors in Africa through a shift to renewable energy according to a new report released by Greenpeace.

7. Conscious Companies awards applauds 2019 finalists

Conscious Companies, in partnership with Primeserv, are proud to announce the finalists of the Conscious Companies Awards 2019.

