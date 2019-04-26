Photo: Siphiwe Sibeko Reuters

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Longwalls slow Anglo coal production

Anglo American's production fell 6 percent in the first quarter due mainly to two planned longwall moves that disrupted mining at its metallurgical coal operations.

2. RDI delivers strong results

RDI, the income-focused UK Reit with a secondary listing on the JSE, delivered strong results in its core business in the six months to end February, chairperson Gavin Tipper said in a statement yesterday.

3. Lancaster Group failed in funding commitment

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) should have insisted on a commitment related to the funding of Lancaster Group’s BEE special purpose vehicle (L102) prior to the release of securities, says the PIC’s acting executive head of legal counsel, Lindiwe Dlamini.

4. Bellevue East is one of the top performing suburbs in Johannesburg - report

Bellevue East, located on the border of the upmarket suburbs of Observatory and Upper Houghton, emerged as one of the top performing suburbs in Johannesburg in terms of property price growth.

5. SA universities must adopt new teaching digital approaches to be globally competitive - report

New online and open access ways of teaching and learning are gaining momentum in South Africa, but the advances still apply only to a handful of institutions.

6. Cape Town's investment helps small businesses to achieve greater success

Cape Town has announced that their programmes to formalise informal businesses in partnership with the private sector are showing significant potential.

7. Accor leverages expanded brand portfolio to accelerate Africa development plans

Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group, is fast-tracking its development plans in Africa, leveraging its expanded portfolio to consolidate its leadership position in North and West Africa, and achieve rapid growth in Sub Saharan and East Africa.

