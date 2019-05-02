Picture: SImphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency (ANA).

1. Transnet Board of Directors ends contract of Acting Group Chief Executive

Transnet Board of Directors has decided not to extend the contract of the Acting Group Chief Executive, Tau Morwe whose contract comes to an end on 03 May 2019.

2. New HoldCo acquisition of Edgars should go ahead – commission

Struggling Edcon on Tuesday received a major lease of life after the Competition Commission recommended that the Competition Tribunal approve the proposed acquisition of Edgars Consolidated Stores Limited by New HoldCo to save jobs.

3. Investors snap up Nedbank green bonds

Nedbank reaped the rewards of its first green bond on the JSE when investors bought R5.5 billion of them in an oversubscribed frenzy on Tuesday.

4. Minister in safety plea after miners trapped

The Minister of Mineral Resources, Gwede Mantashe, on Wednesday appealed for vigilance for the health and safety of mineworkers following an incident at Sibanye-Stillwater’s platinum mine.

5. 5 challenges faced by new SARS commissioner

Dear Mr Kieswetter. Congratulations on your new appointment as SARS commissioner or should we say good luck? You have been called to take on the huge task of being SARS commissioner. Many South African eyes are carefully watching you as you take on a role that is not so easy to fulfil.

6. WATCH: Rand to experience a bumpy ride

Thin volumes on Wednesday’s public holiday assisted the rand to gain some ground against major currencies reaching highs of R14.27 against the greenback according to Bianca Botes, Corporate Treasury Manager at Peregrine Treasury Solutions.

7. Show days still work when selling a home - Pam Golding Properties

For many sellers, show days are a must, and will never go out of fashion, said Pam Golding Properties, for a number of reasons, including the fact that there’s nothing like enabling buyers to actually see the property up close and personal, and visualise themselves living in the home.

