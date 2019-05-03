File image: IOL

Former Mango chief executive Nico Bezuidenhout has emerged as the front runner to return to the helm of the low-cost airline in a spectacular comeback that is set to shake the industry.

2. Winners of the Digital Lab Africa Pitch Competition announced

Digital Lab Africa (DLA) has announced the 10 winning projects of this year’s edition of the DLA accelerator programme.

3. AfDB’s special agro-industrial processing zones to drive agricultural revolution

Senior Nigerian government officials and key investors have endorsed the African Development Bank’s (www.AfDB.org) Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) initiative, describing it as a pathway to Africa’s agricultural revolution.

4. Sharp decline in citizen trust across SA’s largest Metroplis

The sixth South African Citizen Satisfaction Index (SA-csi) conducted by Consulta shows that citizen satisfaction and trust in municipal service delivery is at its lowest ebb since the inception of the Index in 2014.

5. WATCH: Rand ticks weaker during yesterday’s session

The rand ticked weaker during yesterday’s session as traders digested US monetary policy and liquidity conditions started to normalise after a public holiday in South Africa on Wednesday according to NKC Research.

6. Sarb currency mobile app wins global recognition

A mobile app developed for the Reserve Bank has won an International Association of Currency Affairs Award.

7. FutureSpace opens third shared workspaces office in South Africa

FutureSpace has opened its third office in as many years to meet the ever growing demand for premium shared workspaces.

