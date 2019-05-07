Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Volvo SA introduces six-month paid parental leave

As part of a global initiative, Swedish car maker Volvo Car South Africa launches a paid gender-neutral parental leave policy offering mothers and fathers a total of six months leave with 80 percent pay also applicable to same-sex parents and parents of adopted children.

2. Mkhwebane sets sights on horse racing

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane yesterday hit out at the race horsing industry for lack of transformation and ordered the Gauteng Gambling Board to investigate state-owned assets bought by listed Phumelela Gaming and Leisure.

3. PMI on the rise for the first time in 10 months

South Africa’s headline purchasing managers index (PMI) finally breached the 50-point psychological mark in April, rising slightly to 50.3 points for the first time in 10 months as firms look to election results after struggling to locate extra revenues in the midst of difficult market conditions.

4. SFF signs deal to explore highly-prospective oil block B2 in South Sudan

South Africa on Monday signed an exploration and production sharing agreement (EPSA) with South Sudan for Block B2.

5. Investors need to block out ‘noise’ ahead of #Elections2019

It is understandable for investors to feel jittery in the run-up to the national elections, but giving too much air time to market noise is never a good idea, says Allan Gray’s Rob Formby.

6. #Elections2019: Blue-chip companies back Ramaphosa

The country’s blue-chip firms yesterday gave President Cyril Ramaphosa’s push for a win in tomorrow's general elections a thumbs-up, despite some economists warning that his win would not alter the country's economic discourse.

7. AgriSA concerned about Nersa attitude

Agriculture industry association AgriSA said on Monday that it was concerned about what it called the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s (Nersa’s) reluctance to register small-scale embedded generator (SSEG) projects.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE