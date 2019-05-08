A law firm filed a class action against Uber Technologies Inc on behalf of thousands of taxi and chartered drivers in Australia. Photo: File

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. #Elections219: Uber is giving voters a discount to get to the polls

The ride hailing company said that in order to celebrate 25 years of democracy in South Africa, they are giving you R25 off of all trips to and from polling stations on 8 May 2019!

2. Bed King turn 20 years old

In the 90’s, Mervyn Ewertse, the founder and managing director of Bed King, owned a single shoe store in Station Road, Parow.

3. #Elections2019: The Google guide to surviving voting day

On 8 May South Africans will again get the chance to exercise their democratic right and vote for the country’s leadership.

4. Three easy steps local entrepreneurs can take to green their business

Entrepreneurs have often played an important role in driving social change over the years.

5. Your home is your key to freedom - BetterBond

With “freedom” in the spotlight as SA heads to the polls next week, the question frequently arises as to how this translates for the individual in everyday life.

6. How to use special days and occasions to help drum up sales for your small business

If you’re looking to market your small business, consider celebration days, special events and public holidays as the perfect reason to reach out to your customers with messages, deals and promotions.

7. Utility CEOs from the continent to attend African Utility Week

About 37 utility chief executives from the African continent, including Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe, are expected to attend African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa in Cape Town this month.

