CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Pan European Logistics platform buoys Investec Property Fund

Investec Property Fund (IPF), a South African Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit), reported a 5.1percent increase year-on-year in its full year dividend for the year to end March, largely driven by the investment in to and the performance of the Pan European Logistics (PEL) platform.

2. This is the highest paying entry level job

Data scientist was the highest-paying entry-level job last year, according to Glassdoor research.

3. MTN gets green light to list on Nigerian Stock Exchange

Africa's biggest mobile operator, MTN, yesterday received the green light to list on the Nigerian unit on the Nigerian Stock Exchange today to take the value of its biggest market to 1.8 trillion nairas (R71bn).

4. Ramaphosa says new administration will repair economy

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday (WED) said that the country’s new administration would focus on repairing the economy and creating jobs as a priority.

5. Rand rises on China stimulus hopes, stocks dip

South Africa’s rand strengthened on Wednesday alongside emerging market currencies on hopes of more stimulus for China’s slowing economy, but local stocks dipped after data showing another weak month for retail sales.

6. Capitec-Mercantile Bank merger approved

The competition Tribunal has approved without conditions the merger of Stellenbosch-based Capitec Bank and Portuguese-owned Mercantile Bank Holdings, which will pave the way for the former to enter the business banking market.

7. Global energy investment at $1.85trln

Global energy investment steadied at nearly $1.85trillion (R26.42trln) last year after three years of decline.

