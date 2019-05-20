File image: IOL

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Edcon to use R2.7bn lifeline to restructure business

Edcon chief executive Grant Patttison has said that the group would use the R2.7 billion lifeline it received from lenders, landlords and the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to restructure its business model in order to its competitiveness.

2. Dr Dennis George Responds to his Dismissal as Fedusa General Secretary

Dr Dennis George has responded to his dismissal as the Fedusa General Secretary.

3. Bitcoin's share of crypto market is sliding

Bitcoin's share of the cryptocurrency market is sliding, with a host of alternative digital coins gaining ground as developers race to create digital cash that can gain a footing in mainstream commerce and finance.

4. SA firms get leg-up in Houston

South African companies which showcased their capabilities at the four-day-long Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) that ended today in Houston, Texas, said they were pleased with the quality of meetings and leads they acquired.

5. Entrepreneur's business brain pushed her way from the corporate life

Embracing the idea that reinvention is at the heart of most entrepreneurial ventures is something that Nandipha Msebenzi is very good at.

6. SA female entrepreneur and chartered accountant empowering women in her community

Millycent Mashele is a South African female entrepreneur and chartered accountant that is empowering women in townships and rural areas.

7. WATCH: Rand trades weaker overnight

The rand started the European session on the back foot as the trade-weighted dollar derived support from a solid data print on Thursday, while souring global risk sentiment weighed on emerging market currencies in general according to NKC Research

