This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. SA trade show to support entrepreneurs and business development in July

Business opportunities, networks and knowledge for entrepreneurs and owners of small- and medium-sized businesses will be the key focus of the 2019 Global Trade Show of Networking and Match-Making South Africa in July, organisers said.

2. Fifteen of East Africa’s coffee species face extinction

Fifteen out of 75 species of coffee in East Africa are facing possible extinction which is threatening exports by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

3. More retrenchments on the table for SA workers

Labour expert, Advocate Tertius Wessels from Strata-g Labour Solutions has warned that more retrenchments are on the table for South Africa’s workforce.

4. Sarb's leading indicator paints long contraction

The SA Reserve Bank’s (Sarb's) leading indicator, which aims to provide foresight into where the economy is heading, contracted for six consecutive months in March, the longest streak in more than three years.

5. MTN Nigeria shares show appreciation of R24bn in value in four days

MTN Nigeria has gained R24 billion in value in four days, but investors are complaining of a lack of shares to trade.

6. Lucid launches SA’s newest hotel brand Home* Suite Hotels

Lucid Ventures, the R350m Cape Town based Hotel Fund, this week announced the launch of an all new boutique hotel brand Home* Suite Hotels into the South African market. The brand aims to attract discerning business travellers and well-travelled tourists.

7. African Bank’s MyWORLD to give SA banks a run for their money

The introduction of MyWORLD has elevated African Bank to a digital retail bank, offering a variety of products including transactional banking, personal loans, savings and investments and insurance.

