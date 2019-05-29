Photo: File

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. SA ports at risk of a complete shutdown

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) said in a statement on Tuesday that its members at Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) were set to down tools tomorrow in a strike that would “see a total shutdown of the country’s ports”.

2. Merrill Lynch thumbs down for SA as it puts growth at 0.9%

Bank of America Merrill Lynch yesterday became the first institution to cut South Africa's economic growth this year to below 1 percent, after disappointing first-quarter activity data.

3. Digital banking crimes in SA increased by 64.3% in the last year

As cyber-attacks become more sophisticated and more frequent, banks are setting up Financial Crime Information Centres (FCIC) to work collaboratively with banks to address these crimes efficiently and effectively.

4. LOOK: Umhlanga development to undergo multi million rand upgrade

Granada Square, an Umhlanga development that has been around for the past 30 years will undergo a multi million rand upgrade which will be completed in August.

5. Statistics of cybercrime in SA and 5 tips on how to avoid an online scam

6. Mobicel launches new affordable smartphone

Mobicel has launched the Trendy 2, an affordable LTE-enabled smartphone that runs on the Android PGo platform.

7. African Bank book value doubles to R1.5bn

African Bank On Tuesday announced that its book value more than doubled to R1.5 billion in the six months to March, on investments that have given the group leeway to diversify its portfolio.

