CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Government is being sued over Eskom, Sasol threat to the environment

The government is being sued by two environmental groups to take action against some of the world's worst pollution allegedly being emitted by Eskom and Sasol plants.

2. WATCH: Italy signs MOU to join BRI

Italy has joined over 60 countries, joining Beijing’s industrial and commercial policies. Earlier this year, Italy signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly move forward in the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The MOU represents a non-binding agreement, meaning that the countries involved are not legally obliged to abide by the terms put forward.

3. Share award sees Pick n Pay’s Brasher land R32m pay package

Pick n Pay chief executive Richard Brasher received a bumper R32 million pay package in 2018 after the food retailer extended the terms of his binary share award.

4. Nissan SA's Whitfield given Egypt portfolio

Nissan South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa managing director Mike Whitfield has been appointed managing director of Nissan Motor Egypt.

5. Moody’s patience with SA’s weak fiscal position is wearing thin

Rating agency Moody’s on Monday issued the clearest indication yet that its patience with South Africa's precarious fiscal position was wearing out, warning that the shock first-quarter 3.2 percent gross domestic product (GDP) plunge was credit negative for the country's ratings.

6. WATCH: Islamic finance institutions serve a crucial role for BRI

The crucial role Islamic finance is set to play in financing China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) pays homage to the once great Silk Road and symbiotic relationship between China and the Islamic world prior the 15th Century. Rightfully so, as BRI is the 21st Century’s New Silk Road.

7. Tongaat's JSE suspension to protect investors

The JSE on Monday suspended the trading of Tongaat Hulett’s shares as concerns mounted about the embattled sugar producer’s financial irregularities.

