7 things you need to know today

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Compiled by Dhivana Rajgopaul CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Quilter boasts steady third quarter performance Quilter, which was unbundled from Old Mutual plc in 2018, said yesterday that its performance in the third quarter to end September was steady as it saw net inflows of £1.2 billion (R25.63bn), up 500 percent compared to the same quarter last year. 2. ‘Fund should be established to help whistleblowers regain their lives’

The former chief executive of Gupta-linked Trillian Management Consulting and Eskom whistleblower, Bianca Goodson, believes a fund should be established to help whistleblowers regain their lives.

3. Anglo to defend class action lawsuit filed on behalf of 100 000 Zambians

Anglo American South Africa (Aasa) is being sued in a class action filed on behalf of more than 100 000 residents of Zambia’s Kabwe district who were believed to have been poisoned by lead.

4. Rand benefits from softer dollar

The rand rose to a one-month high as external tailwinds were strengthened by US fiscal stimulus hopes according to NKC Research.

5. These are the World's busiest countries with the longest working hours

Mexico has emerged as the busiest country when it comes to working hours, according to research from Global Workspace Specialists Instant Offices.

6. Sibanye weighed deals before gold’s rally boosted values

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd.’s efforts to buy gold assets in the Americas have been stymied by gold’s record-breaking rally which led to mining company ratings being boosted and asset prices rising.

7. Four African airlines cease operations, more expected to fold

Four airlines across Africa have ceased operations due to the impact of Covid-19 and two are in voluntary administration, with many more in serious financial distress expected to fold without committed relief.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE