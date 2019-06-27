Mobile phone company Vodacom on Friday announced a strategic repositioning of its Vodacom Business Africa operations Bloomberg

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Deputy Governor Daniel Mminele retires from the SA Reserve Bank

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has announced that Deputy Governor Daniel Mminele will be retiring from the service of the Sarb when his second five-year term as Deputy Governor expires on 30 June 2019.

2. Northam pledges more than R2bn for its Eland mine complex

Northam Platinum will resume operations at its Eland mine complex outside Brits in North West, which was placed on ice, by injecting more than R2billion over five years, a vote of confidence in the recovery of the platinum group metals (PGM) price.

3. Standoff between MultiChoice and tech union continues

The standoff between pay TV provider MultiChoice and the Information Technology Communication Union (ICTU) continues after a meeting between executives of both organisations on Wednesday failed to break the impasse.

4. Steinhoff seeking to recover R850m from Markus Jooste

Steinhoff International Holdings is seeking more than R850 million from former chief executive Markus Jooste for his role in the accounting crisis that triggered the retailer's near-collapse.

5. Vodacom kicks off 2019 Code like a Girl project in KZN

This Youth Month, Vodacom KwaZulu Natal will offer 70 school-going female learners from the province the opportunity to learn how to code during the winter school holidays, from 24 June – 05 July 2019.

6. Flexible workspace opens in retail hubs across SA

IWG brand, Spaces has made a name for itself as a pioneer within mixed-use developments and shopping centres.

7. T-Systems touts its efforts to drive job opportunities for rural youth

Information and communications technology company T-Systems says its partnership with the Hazyview Digital Learning Centre (HDLC) in Mpumalanga province highlights its successes in driving the sharing of knowledge and development of skills in local communities that need it the most.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE