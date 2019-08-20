ESKOM last week reported a record R20.7 billion loss for the 2018/19 financial year. Henk Kruger African News Agency (ANA)

1. PIC commission calls in the Hawks to scour cyberspace in search of James Nogu

South Africa’s directorate for priority crime investigation, the Hawks, has been called on to help the Mpati Commission into alleged impropriety at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) uncover the real identity of James Nogu/Noko, whose emails wreaked havoc at the operations of the Africa’s largest asset manager.

2. Blue Label delays release of financials as it mulls over Cell C’s troubles

Blue Label Telecoms fell 3.51 percent on the JSE on Monday after the group delayed the release of its annual financials for the year ended May in order to take into account how Cell C’s troubles would impact its bottom line.

3. Falling sugar price triggers rise in import duty

Sugar import duty increases were triggered again last week after a falling London sugar price increased the protection for local sugar producers by 18 percent.

4. Eskom in coal price suicide as demand spurs costs

The surge in Eskom’s coal price is of the company’s own doing, a senior coal analyst at XMP Consulting, Xavier Prévost, has said, as the struggling utility expects to pay sharply higher prices for coal.

5. WATCH: Rand trades slightly stronger overnight

The South African currency traded weaker as investors steered clear of riskier EM currencies according to NKC Research.

6. Kriel in Mpumalanga now the world’s second-largest sulphur dioxide hotspot

A new Greenpeace study has found that the little town of Kriel in Mpumalanga is the second-largest sulphur dioxide emissions (SO₂) hotspot in the world after the Norilsk smelter complex in Russia.

7. Yamamay launches first retail store in South Africa

Trendy Italian underwear, clothing and swimwear brand, Yamamay on Monday said it had launched its first South African store at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre in Pretoria.

