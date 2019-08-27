File Image: IOL

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. JSE acquires a majority stake in Link Market Services South Africa

The continent's biggest bourse, the JSE, is spreading its wings with the acquisition of a majority stake in Link Market Services South Africa.

2. Super Group has been on R800m acquisition spree

Super Group acquired three companies for about R800 million in July, a month after its 2019 year-end, and is seeking further opportunities in spite of the tough trading conditions in many of the markets where it operates, chief financial officer Colin Brown said yesterday.

3. Naspers puts Prosus’ value at $100 billion

Listed heavyweight Naspers, which recently won shareholder approval to forge ahead with the listing of its international internet interests, Prosus, in Amsterdam next month, has said the new venture would be valued at about $100 billion (R1.52 trillion).

4. Agbiz calls on government to reduce animal diseases in SA

Agriculture Business Chamber (Agbiz), an organisation that represents commercial farmers and agribusiness, on Monday called on the government to introduce incentives to reduce the spread of animal disease in South Africa.

5. Collusion revealed between Necsa, NTP

A leaked document has unveiled details of how the managing director of a division of the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa), Tina Eboka, conducted confidential correspondence with the National Nuclear Regulator, Bismark Tyobeka, without the knowledge of the former chairperson and chief executive.

6. WATCH: Rand recovers from its weakest level in nearly a week

The South African currency traded on the front foot yesterday on hopes that Sino-US trade tensions could soon be defused according to NKC Research.

7. Sars and Hlengani Mathebula part ways

The South African revenue services (Sars) announced that it has decided to terminate its Chief Officer of Governance, International Relations, Strategy and Communication

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE