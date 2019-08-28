File image: IOL

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Council approves the merger of CompCare and Selfmed

The consolidation in the medical aid industry heated up yesterday after the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) approved the merger of CompCare Wellness Medical Scheme and Selfmed.

2. Labour department irked by the slow pace of workplace transformation

The Department of Employment and Labour is tightening the screws on employers who are failing to comply with the country's empowerment agenda, saying the transformation was too slow.

3. 'Tough calls' leave Imperial Logistics in good shape to face 2020

Imperial Logistics on Tuesday reported that it had made “tough” calls with more than R2 billion of impairments and once-off restructuring costs in the year to the end of June, but said that it was in a much better shape to weather the tough trading conditions into 2020.

4. Treasury plan to sell Eskom coal plants set to raise R450 billion

The national Treasury has issued its first real indication of its plans to unbundle Eskom, saying that it would consider disposing of the debt-ridden power utility’s coal-fired power stations in an effort that could potentially raise about R450 billion.

5. Newly forged partnership to improve disposal of hazardous medical waste in SA

A new South African partnership known as Tshenolo Green Solutions (TGS) said on Tuesday it was combining the use of a locally developed on-site waste disposal technology with a comprehensive logistic approach to improve healthcare waste disposal.

6. WATCH: Rand expected to range between R15.20/$ - R15.50/$

The South African rand oscillated as volatile risk sentiment took cues from US-Sino trade developments and slashed hopes of a quick resolution, although upbeat industrial data from China lifted the mood according to NKC Research.

7. Marketing South Africa’s prime attractions for tourists

South African Tourism and the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) have ramped-up the marketing of the country's prime attractions with a 10-day trip across the world to woo visitors.

