CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Some African countries snub WEF

In light of the recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa this past week, the presidents of Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo and Malawi have decided not to attend the World Economic Forum on Africa hosted by South Africa in Cape Town.

2. SA joint operation develops security plan for WEF on Africa conference

South Africa's National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) said on Wednesday it had developed a comprehensive security plan to ensure the safety of delegates attending the World Economic Forum on Africa.

3. WEF on Africa: Higher purpose to investing in Africa

Travelling frequently within Africa, but also outside, gives me plenty of time to think about our region within a wider global context.

4. WEF on Africa a major boost for brand SA, to give economy a R19m injection

The 28th World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa kicks off in Cape Town today, attracting more than 1 000 international delegates and is expected to have an economic impact of more than R19 million on the region.

5. Aspen’s shares surge on surprising news that debt cut to below R40bn

Aspen Pharmacare surged 14 percent on the JSE on Tuesday as investors cheered the surprising news that the drug-maker had cut its debt to less than R40 billion in the year to June.

6. Nigeria-listed MTN beefs up security after xenophobic violence

Mobile phone company MTN, the second-largest investor on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), on Tuesday beefed up security in South Africa following the sporadic xenophobic attacks that saw the looting of local and foreign-owned shops in Gauteng.

7. A welcome rebound in SA's GDP performance

Global factors played a major role in swaying South Africa’s economy into a rebound in the second quarter, as the country benefited from high metal prices and uninterrupted power supply from Eskom.

