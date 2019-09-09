File image: IOL

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Old Mutual vs Moyo: round two today

Peter Moyo, the axed Old Mutual chief executive, planned to report for duty today following Friday’s court ruling in his favour, despite the company saying he would not do so.

2. RMH will seek to diversify income stream

Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMH) said on Friday that it aimed to diversify its income stream and the distribution of its assets as normalised earnings jumped 7 percent in the year to June on its investment in FirstRand.

3. World platinum demand could jump by as much as 9 percent

Global platinum demand is expected to jump by 9 percent due to solid investment demand, the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) said in a report on Friday.

4. SA's first black-owned winery wins Small Business Entrepreneur of the Year

Carmen Stevens is petite-sized. But this wine-making barrel-wielding dynamo does not let obstacles stop her.

5. WATCH: Rand hovers near recent highs

The rand hovered near recent highs as the local unit garnered support this week from a robust Q2 GDP reading and risk-on global sentiment according to NKC Research.

6. KZN faces shortage of maritime-related skills

KwaZulu-Natal currently faces an acute shortage of maritime-related skills especially those of boatbuilding facilitators/instructors.

7. A bright future ahead for KZN movie industry

Videovision Entertainment, a diversified film and television company, sees a bright future ahead for the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) movie industry as it basks in the glow of success as its latest project, the Sophiatown-themed film," Back of the Moon" was released this week.

