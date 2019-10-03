CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today.
1. Peter Moyo hits Old Mutual with demand for R250m handshake
Peter Moyo’s legal wrangle with Old Mutual took another turn yesterday as the under-fire chief executive demanded a R250 million settlement to leave the insurer.
2. IPO for SA fuel giant Engen planned for 2020
Petroliam Nasional BHd and its South African partners plan to conduct an initial public offering in their fuel retailer Engen to fund the upgrade of a refinery in the coastal city of Durban and to expand its network of gas stations.