South Africa’s Tongaat Hulett, which has been battling to restore investors’ confidence after announcing in April it would have to restate prior financial reports, has postponed its results statement for the latest full year, it said on Monday.
Allied Electronics Corporation (Altron) yesterday benefited from EOH Holdings’ troubles, winning the multi-million-rand contract the troubled IT company lost from US multinational technology giant Microsoft.
Pharmaceutical health and beauty retailer Clicks rose to its highest level on the JSE after the group revised up its earlier guidance to investors, saying that it now expected a double digit growth in profits for the year to end August.
South Africa’s oldest insurance company Old Mutual will today respond to the contempt of court application by under-fire chief executive Peter Moyo as investors count the costs of the damage caused by the continuing spat between the parties.