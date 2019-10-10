One of South Africa's oldest trade unions UASA says it is disappointed that the National Treasury and the national revenue service SARS have contributed to irregular expenditure in government departments, accounting for R466 million and R454 million respectively.
South Africa's parliament committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs will over the next two days visit municipalities in Limpopo province to ascertain the state of service delivery, focusing on those that invested in the failed VBS bank.
The Business Confidence Index (BCI) compiled by the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) ticked up slightly to 92.4 points in September, its highest level since June after dipping to 89.1 points in August, a performance attributed in large measure to the perceived consensus around the National Treasury’s economic recovery plan.
The South African currency was initially caught in a narrow range as negative momentum from the previous trading session tapered while simmering US-Sino trade tensions kept traders wary, but positive local confidence data for September provided some reprieve for the rand according to NKC Research.