South Africa must make it cheaper and easier to do business in the country in order to attract the investment necessary to build the economy at a faster pace and create jobs, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union said on Monday it would picket against high and rising costs in the private health industry on October 18 as part of its campaign in support of the introduction of the National Health Insurance.
Cell C, South Africa’s third-largest telecoms company, expects to announce the terms of an extended national roaming agreement with MTN by the end of the month, paving the way for its recapitalisation.
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has backed down on its 25 percent wage demand at Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) three months into the wage talks, Geoffrey Moatshe, the NUM Rustenburg regional chairperson, said on Friday.
The rand surged stronger after Beijing and Washington struck a partial trade agreement last week, pointing to a potential breakthrough in the 15-month trade war between the world’s two leading economies according to NKC Research.