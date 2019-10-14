7 things you need to know today









File image: IOL CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. SA must reduce cost of doing business to attract investment - Ramaphosa South Africa must make it cheaper and easier to do business in the country in order to attract the investment necessary to build the economy at a faster pace and create jobs, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday. 2. NEHAWU to picket against high and rising costs in private healthcare industry The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union said on Monday it would picket against high and rising costs in the private health industry on October 18 as part of its campaign in support of the introduction of the National Health Insurance.

3. A lack of quality SME transactions

Funders complained there was a lack of quality SME transactions while entrepreneurs on the other hand complained that there was lack of SME funding.

4. MTN roaming deal is key to Cell C’s revival

Cell C, South Africa’s third-largest telecoms company, expects to announce the terms of an extended national roaming agreement with MTN by the end of the month, paving the way for its recapitalisation.

5. Interior design entrepreneur carves out unique path

Nthabi Taukobong make money out of designing. Taukobong is the founder and managing director of interior design outfit, Ditau Interiors.

6. NUM backs down from 25% wage rise demand

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has backed down on its 25 percent wage demand at Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) three months into the wage talks, Geoffrey Moatshe, the NUM Rustenburg regional chairperson, said on Friday.

7. WATCH: Rand surges stronger after Beijing and Washington struck a partial trade agreement

The rand surged stronger after Beijing and Washington struck a partial trade agreement last week, pointing to a potential breakthrough in the 15-month trade war between the world’s two leading economies according to NKC Research.

