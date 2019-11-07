7 things you need to know today









File image: IOL CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. We are prioritising policy reforms to create consistency, says Cyril Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa has said part of the country's response to boost economic growth, including the reassurance of agencies such as Moody’s Investors Service, which last week revised its outlook of South Africa from stable to negative, lay in prioritising implementing policy reforms, creating policy certainty, consistency and predictability for investors to have confidence in the economy. 2. WATCH: Rand whipsaws weaker The South African currency whipsawed weaker yesterday as lingering ratings reprieve ran its course while uncertainty regarding US-Sino trade progress paused risk-on momentum according to NKC Research.

3. CEOs commit R363 billion to boost economy

The chief executives of private companies and state-owned enterprises yesterday rallied behind the government’s bold ambition to raise R1.2 trillion in new domestic and international investment over the next five years by committing R363 billion to boost the economy.

4. Black Friday: Shoprite sold enough custard to make trifle for over 2 million people

Checkers is gearing up for its 6th Black Friday sales bonanza on November 29 when both Shoprite and Checkers customers will be able to stock up for the fast-approaching holiday period with massive discounts on various grocery and household essentials.

5. Robust Growth: Sibaya Coastal Precinct property developer achieves R36m sales in one week

The Devmco Group, the company behind Sibaya developments OceanDune Sibaya and Pebble Beach Sibaya as well as Gold Coast Estate have announced that they achieved R36 million in sales in one week.

6. New WhatsApp update will introduce new emojis

WhatsApp has recently submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program that give users that have installed the new beta update, new emojis, according to WABetaInfo.

7. Stats show women across Africa and Asia are joining the crypto wave - Coindirect

Earlier this year a report published by fintech firm Bitpanda and market research company GlobalWebIndex indicated that 1 in 5 European crypto holders are women.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE