CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today.
Mobile communications company Vodacom on Monday said its group revenue was up 3.9 percent in the six months ended September 30, supported by service revenue growth of 4.2 percent.
2. Steinhoff won't find it easy to raise funds
Struggling global retail giant Steinhoff is likely to have a hard time delivering on its plan of issuing equity to raise funds to cover its legal battles, given its $12billion (R178bn) debt burden and tough financial position, analysts said on Friday.