7 things you need to know today









Photo: Supplied CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Vodacom interim revenue up 3.9 percent Mobile communications company Vodacom on Monday said its group revenue was up 3.9 percent in the six months ended September 30, supported by service revenue growth of 4.2 percent. 2. Steinhoff won't find it easy to raise funds Struggling global retail giant Steinhoff is likely to have a hard time delivering on its plan of issuing equity to raise funds to cover its legal battles, given its $12billion (R178bn) debt burden and tough financial position, analysts said on Friday.

3. Gold Fields bullish about 2019 production guidance

South African gold producer Gold Fields’ 2019 production guidance remained unchanged despite undershooting output in the September quarter.

4. ohbaby is on its way

ohbaby has started using Picup’s software to manage its deliveries around Cape Town and Gauteng.

5. Liquidator of VBS draws bulk of creditors to second meeting in Polokwane

A second meeting of VBS creditors took place before the Master at the High Court Polokwane on Friday 8 November 2019.

6. KZN development, The Woods sells out in 16 weeks

KwaZulu-Natal development The Woods located in Waterfall has sold out in only 16 weeks.

7. WATCH: Rand oscillates in a narrow range

The South African currency oscillated in a narrow range during the European session as sudden power cuts on Thursday evening shone a spotlight on struggling power utility Eskom according to NKC Research.

