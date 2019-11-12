7 things you need to know today









We take a look at the latest business news this morning and top stories from our newsrooms across SA, Africa, and the world. File Photo: IOL CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. FNB expects a 15% increase in Black Friday transactions FNB expects a 15 percent increase in the total number of transactions during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend between 29 November and 02 December, the lender said in a statement on Tuesday. 2. Double-digit earnings growth for MultiChoice The MultiChoice Group reported a double-digit growth in earnings for the six months to end September, boosted by a 7 percent increase year on year in subscriber numbers.

3. WATCH: Rand eases overnight

The South African currency eased in tandem with broad emerging market sentiment in the aftermath of Hong Kong unrest and domestic power capacity woes according to NKC Research.

4. Aspen shares rise on sale of its Japanese business

Pharmaceutical firm Aspen rose more than 3 percent on the JSE on Monday after the South African drug maker told its shareholders that it had agreed to sell its Japanese business to Sandoz for a total consideration of €400m (R6.54 billion) as part of a disposal of assets to reduce its debt.

5. Amsa move to close loss-making Saldanha plant puts 900 jobs at risk

ArcelorMittal South Africa (Amsa), Africa’s largest steel producer, said yesterday that it would wind down its loss-making Saldanha Works on weak exports and the deterioration of the plant’s competitive advantage, placing about 900 jobs at risk.

6. Investor, philanthropist Allan Gray dies of natural causes

Publicity-shy investment guru Allan Gray has died at the age of 81.

7. AWS launches programmes to help SA SMEs innovate

Amazon Web Services, Inc. has announced the launch of the Amazon Web Services Equity Equivalent Investment Program (AWS EEIP), designed by Amazon Web Services South Africa and Amazon Data Services South Africa.

