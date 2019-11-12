Pharmaceutical firm Aspen rose more than 3 percent on the JSE on Monday after the South African drug maker told its shareholders that it had agreed to sell its Japanese business to Sandoz for a total consideration of €400m (R6.54 billion) as part of a disposal of assets to reduce its debt.
ArcelorMittal South Africa (Amsa), Africa’s largest steel producer, said yesterday that it would wind down its loss-making Saldanha Works on weak exports and the deterioration of the plant’s competitive advantage, placing about 900 jobs at risk.
Amazon Web Services, Inc. has announced the launch of the Amazon Web Services Equity Equivalent Investment Program (AWS EEIP), designed by Amazon Web Services South Africa and Amazon Data Services South Africa.