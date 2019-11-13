CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today.
1. South Africa's SPAR FY earnings rise on cost controls amid tough markets
South African retailer and wholesaler SPAR Group said on Wednesday its normalised annual profit rose 10%, helped by tight margin management and cost controls in the face of poor consumer sentiment in all of its markets.
2. Decade of tech startups: MXIT, the rise and fall of Africa's mobile revolution
One of the biggest tech names to join the South African tech cemetery in the last decade is one Stellenbosch founded social network, Mxit.