The South African government signaled it’s going to take a hardline approach to its cash-strapped national airline as labor unions prepared to strike over pay and job cuts, forcing the carrier to cancel almost all its flights over the next two days.
South African Airways (SAA) on Thursday said a “no-work-no-pay” principle will apply to employees who are expected to participate in a strike and said it workers who reported for duty would be allowed to work.
Workers at national carrier South African Airways began a two-day strike likely to cost the financially-strapped airline millions of rand as it was forced to cancel almost all its domestic, regional and international flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday.