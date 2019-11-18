The South African currency traded on a firmer footing as US-Sino trade optimism lifted the rand to a one-week high during the early session, with investors shrugging off local woes related to the struggling national carrier as the union workers’ strike commenced according to NKC Research .
South Africa's largest horse racing operator, Phumelela Gaming and Leisure, is facing suspension from the JSE after it failed to submit its provisional report within the three-month period stipulated in the JSE’s listings requirements.
A visit to PPC's Dwaalboom cement plant in Limpopo highlighted the downturn in construction and the application to government by cement manufacturers for hefty import tariff protection of some 45 percent.
South African Airways (SAA) is renegotiating favourable terms on contracts with its suppliers while sourcing better terms on new procurement spend, including for fuel and ground handling, which would cumulatively save it nearly R2 billion.