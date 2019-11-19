CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today.
1. Candy Ventures walks away from Capco offer after Earls Court sale
Candy Ventures has walked away from an offer for Capital & Counties (Capco), after the UK and JSE-listed property group sold its Earls Court residential development in west London.
2. WATCH: Rand trades weaker overnight
The rand slipped as trading optimism waned after US-Sino trade-talk progress was drawn into question according to NKC Research.