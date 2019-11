7 things you need to know today









Photo: Bloomberg CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Time for economic reforms running short Economists have warned that the government might be running out of time to implement urgent reforms to rescue the economy after S&P Global Ratings revised the country's outlook from stable to negative. 2. WATCH: Rand trades stronger against the greenback The South African currency ticked slightly firmer on Friday as traders awaited S&P’s rating decision according to NKC Research.

3. Black Friday: Loot.co.za slashes prices by up to 70%, releasing teaser deals in build-up

Loot.co.za has announced that it would be releasing hot teaser deals each day from Monday November 26 until the big reveal at midnight kicking off Black Friday on November 29.

4. Platinum catch-22 prevents miners tapping the hottest metals

South African miners face a conundrum: increasing palladium and rhodium output to take advantage of soaring prices risks depressing the already fragile market for sister metal platinum.

5. Vodacom is now offering SMEs short-term funding

Vodacom has launched its new business financing product for small to medium sized businesses, called VodaLend Business Advance.

6. Tributes continue to pour in for Liberty Life founder

Tributes continued to pour in for another South African captain of industry, Sir Donald Gordon who passed was on Thursday.

7. Financial markets in SA improve despite lingering geo-political uncertainties

Despite the uncertainty around the finalising of a trade deal between the US and China and the Hong Kong unrest that brought volatility on global equity markets last week, financial markets in South Africa performed stronger.

