Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Monday wielded the axe at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), firing acting chief executive Nkosinathi Sishi with immediate effect to dissolve the troubled parastatal’s interim board and place the entity under administration for 12 months.
Rolling blackouts by state-owned electricity utility Eskom are hurting small businesses the most, as many cannot afford fuel-powered generators for alternative sources of energy, one of South Africa's oldest trade unions UASA has said.
Loot.co.za, one of South Africa’s leading online retailers, has partnered with Pargo, a smart logistics company that solves challenges of last-mile distribution, to give customers access to 2 500 Pargo Pick-up Points across South Africa.