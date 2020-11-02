7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Jooste fined R161.57m for insider trading The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) on Friday slapped former Steinhoff International chief executive Markus Jooste with a fine of R161.57 million for insider trading that he did just days before the collapse of the retailer’s share price following its admission to accounting irregularities in December 2017. 2. Eskom warns of further losses as sales decline Eskom has warned of further losses in the year to the end of March 2021 as measures to improve its financial situation will take longer than expected, exacerbated by declining sales due to the impact of Covid-19.

3. Prosus hopes to close discount to NAV with $5bn share buyback

Prosus shares rose more than 5 percent on the JSE on Friday after the Dutch technology giant said it intended to buy back up to $5 billion (about R81 billion) in its own and Naspers’ shares, in an effort to reduce the discount between the companies’ share prices and their underlying assets.

4. MTN gives up stake in Africa’s first unicorn, Jumia, pocketing R2.3bn

MTN Group said on Friday that it had exited its 18.9 percent stake in African online retailer Jumia, making R2.3 billion in net proceeds.

5. Rand oscillates as markets digest Eskom financial loss

The South African currency swung between gains and losses as global second-wave concerns, uncertainty pertaining to the United States elections and domestic economic woes countered carry allure according to NKC Research.

6. AngloGold Ashanti to double dividend payout ratio as profit margins increase

Gold producer AngloGold Ashanti will double its dividend payout ratio due to an increase in profit margins and an ongoing reduction in borrowings and leverage, it said on Monday.

7. Aspen agrees to vaccine manufacturing deal with Johnson and Johnson

South African pharmaceutical company Aspen Pharmacare said on Monday it had reached a preliminary agreement with Johnson & Johnson to commercially manufacture its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, sending its shares higher.

