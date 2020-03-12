7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. WATCH: Rand slips further overnight The South African currency rand was gripped by negative sentiment as coronavirus related fears compounded concerns regarding the domestic economy as Stage 4 loadshedding resumed yesterday according to NKC Research. 2. No evidence of transmission of coronavirus through the consumption of chickens - SAPA The South African Poultry Association has noted with dismay the misleading messaging by the SABC Morning Live transmissions on the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) through the consumption of chicken and eggs.

3. Standard Bank funding model helps Growthpoint Investec African Properties expansion

A funding solution from Standard Bank’s Real Estate Financing division has helped Growthpoint Investec African Properties Limited (GIAP) expand its sub-Saharan footprint, following the acquisition of properties from the RMB Westport Fund I (RMBW).

4. Coronavirus: Here's how to work from home like a boss if you need to

Some US officials are encouraging employees to work from home due to the spread of coronavirus. Because most companies are not set up for this, employees might be caught off guard.

5. Facebook’s Community Accelerator programme opens applications to SA

Facebook has opened up applications for the Community Accelerator programme to South African community leaders.

6. Ten travel insurance tips to prevent your dream holiday becoming a nightmare

The City of Cape Town said this week that it had noted an increase in the number of enquiries about the staging of events, particularly with international participation, given the extent of COVID-19 in some countries to date.

7. Nigeria plans steps to counter economic fallout of coronavirus

Nigeria’s fiscal and monetary authorities will announce measures in coming days to deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

