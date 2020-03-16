7 things you need to know today

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. SA medical association backs Covid-19 measures, calls for telemedicine The South African Medical Association (SAMA) said it supported measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night to contain the spread of Covid-19 and advocated the distribution of health services and information via electronic information and telecommunication, otherwise known as telemedicine. 2. WATCH: Rand steadies to catch breath after a tumultuous week The South African currency steadied to catch breath after a tumultuous week, supported by partial overturn of Thursday’s sharp sell-off across global markets according to NKC Research.

3. Risk sentiment continues to weigh in on confidence

The slight rebound in global stocks experienced by the markets on Friday, following the worst trading day in decades, could be short-lived as risk sentiment continues to weigh in on confidence, economists warn.

4. Supply chain disruptions hit SA traders because of coronavirus

South African retailers have warned of supply disruptions to imported stocks amid the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc across global markets.

5. Peregrine to join exodus of JSE-listed companies

JSE-listed Peregrine Holdings, a wealth and asset management firm, on Friday plans to de-list following an offer from private equity firm Capitalworks, joining a growing list of companies that have left the stock exchange because of high costs and falling share trade volumes and prices.

6. Coronavirus in SA: Rand strengthened briefly following Ramaphosa's announcement

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday declared a national state of disaster in South Africa and announced school closures and travel bans as the number of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) infections in the country rose to 61.

7. Increased poultry tariffs may result in US backlash

South Africa could see a trade backlash from the US after the Department of Trade and Industry (dti) announced on Friday that it had increased tariffs on poultry imports, the industry warned, but “time would tell”.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE