7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Telkom to reduce prices for IP Connect products Telkom, the partially state-owned company, said that it would reduce prices for its IP Connect products following an agreement with the Competition Commission of South Africa. 2. Uber will continue to run during certain times for essential travel only E-hailing company Uber has announced that it will allow customers to use the service during certain times for essential travel only.

3. Distell to supply hand sanitisers for free to vulnerable communites

Distell, Africa’s leading producer and marketer of spirits, fine wines, ciders and ready-to-drinks, today announced that it will begin producing hand sanitisers and other hygienic products at its production facilities as part of its efforts to help curb the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

4. WATCH: The rand trades slightly stronger

The South African currency rose during a volatile session as broad-based stimulus from US authorities boosted risk sentiment according to NKC Research.

5. SA bonds soar as SARB enters easing territory

South African bonds soared yesterday after the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) entered uncharted quantitative easing territory, saying it would starbuying debt in the secondary market to boost the liquidity of the struggling financial markets.

Bonds surged, with the yield on the most-liquid government securities falling by the most in 18 years

6. JSE, rand breathe easier after US gets massive stimulus package

The JSE and the rand yesterday breathed a sigh of relief following a massive stimulus package by the US government to bolster the world’s largest economy in the midst of the coronavirus.

7. SA must protect its agricultural sector

The agricultural sector is feeling the effects of the pandemic on multiple fronts and the obvious and most glaring impact is on exports.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE