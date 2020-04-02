7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. TMH Africa achieves milestone certification from welding institution Rolling stock manufacturing and servicing company, Transmashholding (TMH) Africa has obtained ISO 3834 welding certification, awarded by the Southern African’s Institute of Welding. 2. Eskom tells country's wind farmers to stop producing electricity South Africa’s 22 wind farm power operators say that they were not consulted about Eskom’s plan for them to cease producing electricity, due to reduced demand during the Covid-19 lockdown.

3. WATCH: Rand is clobbered as fears mount over a global economic recession

The South African rand was clobbered by souring risk sentiment as fears mount over a global economic recession according to NKC Research.

4. Cell C plan for free daily lifeline data

Cell C’s prepaid customers can expect some relief from next month after the mobile operator committed to providing free daily lifeline data and zero-rating of essential government and educational services websites on the back of an agreement with the Competition Commission.

5. Quantifying the economic cost of livestock disease outbreaks

The world is reeling from the effects of the C​ovid-19 pandemic and South Africa is no exception.

6. Mozambik partners with TutorBox to launch online high school catch-up classes

Mozambik restaurants has partnered with education group TutorBox, Mix 93.8FM, Edgars Club and Mango Airlines to launch free online high school catch-up classes for Grade 10-12.

7. TymeBank’s SendMoney service has now been made 100% free

TymeBank has announced that they will be offering support to its customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

