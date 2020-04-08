7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Two board members at Anglo AGM Diversified mining giant Anglo American plc said yesterday that only two board members would be allowed to attend the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) next month amid lockdown restrictions in the UK due to the coronavirus. 2. Eskom sees no need for state funding, will tap local market Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., South Africa’s debt-stricken power company, told investors it currently doesn’t need to approach the government for more support, even as a Covid-19-related national shutdown slashes revenue.

3. SAVCA launches its SME support platform

South African companies are facing the battle of their lives. As private equity and venture capital investors, we work with many of them, particularly small- and medium-sized (SME) companies.

4. WATCH: Rand trades weaker overnight as the dollar regains

The rand rode the tailwinds of easing global risk aversion to recover from a record low according to NKC Research.

5. Pick n Pay launches same day delivery service

Pick n Pay said on Tuesday it had launched a same day delivery service in partnership with the BOTTLES app called Grocery Essentials​ as South Africans are warned to stay home during the Covid-19 lockdown​.

6. EDSA learners use SA lockdown to build Covid-19 database platform

Students of the Explore Data Science Academy (EDSA) are using the current Covid-19 lockdown to build a comprehensive database that has the capacity to store all pandemic related data in South Africa.

7. Mastercard increases contactless payments effort in Africa and Middle East

Mastercard will be championing efforts to increase contactless payment limits across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region as people look for safer ways to pay in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

