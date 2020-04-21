7 things you need to know today

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Fake News Alert: Price list for hygiene products NOT from Competition Commission The Competition Commission has warned the public about a fake price list in circulation that claims to be price guidelines for hygiene and health-care products issued by the commission. 2. South Africa considers pandemic responses, including $5.3 billion social bond South Africa’s government is considering a range of proposals to help the economy recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, including the potential sale of a 100 billion-rand ($5.3-billion) social-impact bond.

3. President Cyril Ramaphosa to unveil economic recovery plan

The rand weakened more than 1 percent and breached R19 to the dollar for the first time this week as investors anticipated South Africa’s stimulus package amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

4. More than 40000 jobs on the line, says Phumelela

Phumelela Gaming and Leisure fell more than 20 percent on the JSE yesterday after the country’s largest horse-racing operator warned that the lockdown was a threat to its business, with more than 40000 jobs on the line.

5. SA labour department urges firms to apply for Covid-19 benefits for workers

South Africa's employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi has called on employers registered with the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to apply for Covid-19 benefits on behalf of their employees.

6. Land Bank defaults on payment of R50 billion debt payment

The Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa (Land Bank) warned holders of R50 billion of its debt that it had defaulted on a debt payment, and that it is trying to negotiate a payment waiver.

7. WATCH: Rand surrenders gains in post market trading

The South African rand swung between gains and losses during the European session, taking cues from fluctuating US dollar according to NKC Research.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE