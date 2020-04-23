7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Covid-19 relief: Sars could assist if UIF systems take strain Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi on Tuesday confirmed that discussions were under way with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) about the prospect of using the country’s tax infrastructure to support the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to implement the Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (Ters). 2. UASA applauds efforts to cover salaries that may not be paid during Covid-19 UASA said on Wednesday that it was especially pleased that efforts were being made to cover salaries that may not be paid and to protect and create jobs in these difficult times.

3. WATCH: Rand whipsaws to end little changed

The South African currency applauded a bazooka stimulus programme unveiled by President Ramaphosa on Tuesday evening, but surrendered these gains as the greenback advanced across the board according to NKC Research.

4. Lockdown risks collapse of industries

The government has warned that certain industries were on the brink of collapse on the extended lockdown, just hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion economic stimulus package and a coronavirus pandemic detailed recovery plan.

5. Covid-19: New tax measures announced to assist businesses and workers

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced further tax measures to assist businesses and their employees through the difficult Covid-19 period.

7. Fiscal stimulus package will cushion impact of deep recession

The R500 billion fiscal stimulus package to help South Africans through the fight against Covid-19 will cushion the impact of deep recession, business failures and rising unemployment that is likely in the country this year.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE