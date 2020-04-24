7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Proudly SA launches portal linking mask manufacturers with corporate buyers In an initiative designed to assist South Africans to source locally made fabric face masks and to enable the country’s clothing and textile sector to retain jobs, a dedicated marketplace portal goes live today on the Proudly South African website. 2. Charges brought against Dis-Chem for inflating mask prices by 261% The competition Commission yesterday laid charges of excessive pricing against Dis-Chem, one of South Africa's top pharmaceutical groups.

3. WATCH: Rand trades flat this morning as traders prepare for the long weekend

The South African currency fluctuated in choppy trade as South Africans awaited President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national address with abated breath according to NKC Research.

4. SAA rescue practitioners are threatening to quit the process

SAA Business rescue practitioners (BRPs) have threatened to quit the process, plunging the embattled airline further into a crisis, with fears that the next step could be the liquidation of the embattled national carrier.

5. Covid-19: Pam Golding Properties turns to online offering

Pam Golding Property's is adapting its traditional business model to offer its services online as it adapts in face of the disruption caused by Covid-19.

6. Covid-19: How the R200bn loan scheme will work for struggling companies

Details have been released of the R200 billion loan scheme aimed at providing an estimated 70 000 struggling businesses, with some 3 million employees, with another lifeline through the Covid-19 crisis.

7. R70bn in tax relief: How it affects businesses, individuals

The National Treasury announced a further raft of tax measures providing about R70 billion in support to ease the plight of financially distressed South Africans as the lockdown hits households and businesses.

