7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Mboweni sees South African economy contracting 6.4% South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said the South African economy could contract as much as 6.4 percent this year due to the coronavirus outbreak and the budget deficit could swell to more than 10 percent of gross domestic product. 2. Minister of Trade and Industry to brief parliament on Covid-19 impact on economy Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel will this morning brief parliamentary portfolio committees about the government’s response to the potential negative impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on the economy.

3. Western Cape businesses voice their concern over Level 4 lockdown strategy

More than 44 businesses from various sectors in the province have voiced their concerns over the national government’s proposed Covid-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy.

4. WATCH: Rand rides the tailwinds of a receding dollar

The rand rode the tailwinds of a receding dollar and improving risk appetite according to NKC Research.

5. Women from low-income families forced to wait in long queues outside supermarkets

Women from low income families from different parts of South Africa say the long queues outside supermarkets mean they have to wait anything from 45 minutes to six hours to get into supermarkets.

6. Harcourts transitions from traditional business practices to function as an online agency

Real estate agency Harcourts has transitioned all of their traditional business practices into a fully-fledged digital offering during the coronavirus lockdown.

7. Productivity SA outlines plan for post Covid-19 to boost growth

Productivity SA has prepared a document with a four-pronged approach on the way forward to boost South Africa's economic growth beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.

