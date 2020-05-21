7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. 21 Eskom employees infected with Covid-19 South African state power utility company, Eskom announced on Thursday 21 of its employees have been infected with Covid-19. 2. Dis-Chem decides to defer dividend payment to preserve cash Retail pharmaceutical group Dis-Chem Pharmacies yesterday said it had deferred its dividend payment to preserve cash in order to deal with the uncertainties created by the Coronavirus pandemic.

3. WATCH: Rand ticks slightly weaker overnight

The South African rand rallied against a receding dollar yesterday, buoyed by improving global risk appetite according to NKC Research.

4. Naspers Foundry invests R100m in agritech business Aerobotics

Naspers Foundry, Naspers's start-up fund, on Wednesday announced a R100 million investment in agritech business Aerobotics due to its "world-class technology solution" in food security.

5. Cell C is set for a takeover

Cell C is set for a takeover by one of the largest network providers with the Competition Commission working on terms that could save the company to rescue the company and save jobs.

6. LISTEN: Valentines volumes prop up retail sales in February

Retail trade sales lifted by 2 percent in February, following January’s 1.3 year-on-year increase.

7. Electronic payment platform sees 400% growth in monthly customer acquisitions

Peach Payments, an electronic payments platform for entrepreneurs, SMEs and large businesses in South Africa, said yesterday it had grown monthly customer acquisitions by 400 percent since February.

